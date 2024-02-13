Assembly Members charged to meet expectation of electorate

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Mordecai Quarshie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LeKMA), has charged Assembly members to live up to their task and meet the expectation of the electorate.

He said the job of an Assembly member was a sacrificial one and urged them to commit themselves to the task.

The MCE made the call at the inauguration of Assembly Members at the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, following the successful District Assembly Elections in December, 2023

They comprised 12 elected Assembly members and six Government Appointees.

Mr Quarshie asked them to support the management of the Assembly in the quest to speedily develop every part of the municipality.

“We are focused on improving the revenue base of the Assembly and I require the full support of the Honourable members in this direction. Let us build consensus and cooperate effectively in order to better the lives of our people,” the MCE said.

Inaugurating the Assembly Members, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, congratulated them and entreated them to build good working relationships with the District Chief Executive, Member of Parliament, Staff of the Assembly and the people they represented.

He also asked them to establish strong partnerships and collaborate with the local structures particularly traditional leaders, opinion leaders and other identifiable groups to facilitate the work of the District Assembly, saying “I wish to assure you that it is through these partnerships and collaborations that local governance is optimised for the benefit of the residents in your local areas.”

“It is envisaged that new ideas and opportunities will emerge to deepen the deliberative, legislative and executive functions of the Assembly. You as Assembly Members have the mandate to deliberate, plan, mobilise resources and make decisions, including by-laws to ensure the transformation of your districts towards the Ghana we all want,” he added.

Mr Quartey said the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development through the Institute of Local Government Studies would in the next few weeks provide orientation and training sessions to enable Assembly Members understand their roles and responsibilities as well as their duties as clearly spelt out in Section 16 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Assembly Members who spoke to the Ghana news Agency (GNA) promised to give off their best in contributing to the development of their electoral areas and the Municipality at large.

Meanwhile, the election of a Presiding Member was unsuccessful as the nominee failed to secure 14 votes out of 18 members , falling short of the two thirds (2/3) majority.

A second round of election is expected to be held within the next 10 days.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

