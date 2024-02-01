Sunyani residents divided over choice of coach for Black Stars  

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Feb. 01, GNA – The appointment of a new coach for the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national football team has always been a topic of great interest and debate among football enthusiasts across the country.

Consequently, some Sunyani residents and football fanatics have been actively engaged in that discussion, following the Ghana Football Association’s establishment of a committee to find a suitable replacement for Mr Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his post due to the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

The responsibility of selecting a competent coach rested with that committee, but football fans in Sunyani believed that their voices should be heard, as they held differing opinions on the matter.

While some believed hiring an expatriate coach would be the solution to the country’s football crisis, others argued that it was time to entrust the Black Stars to a local coach who possessed a better understanding of the Ghanaian game.

Mr James Akuoko, a teacher contended hiring a local coach would bring someone who held a deeper and better understanding of Ghanaian football culture and the local players.

He added that a local coach was likely to have a better grasp of the unique challenges faced by Ghanaian players, such as adapting to the physical demands of international football and dealing with the pressures of representing the nation.

Alhassan Issaka, a student hoped a local coach would possess a deeper understanding of the local pool of football talents and ultimately lead to improved player selection and development.

He further suggested having a local coach at the highest level of Ghanaian football would serve as an inspiration for young aspiring coaches in pursuing a coaching career.

Sylvester Kaakyire, a shop owner, highlighted the benefits of having a foreign coach with international experience and exposure, saying such coaches brought fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the team.

He added foreign coaches introduced new training methodologies, tactical approaches and scouting networks that could greatly enhance the performance of the Black Stars players.

Rukaya Raby, a hairdresser said foreign coaches brought a sense of professionalism and discipline to the team and pointed out that those coaches usually had experience working in highly competitive football environments where high standards of preparation and performance were the norm.

She added that expertise could help to address issues such as player discipline, fitness levels and overall team organisation.

Under the administration of Mr Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku since 2019, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed four coaches, Mr Charles Akonnor, Mr Milovan Rajevac, Mr Otto Addo and Mr Chris Hughton.

But, the question being asked by most Ghanaian football enthusiasts “is whether the FA would ultimately appoint a local or foreign coach”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

