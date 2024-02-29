Sissala West Assembly confirms Mahamudu Forkah as DCE 

By Mohammed Balu

Gwollu (UWR), Feb. 29, GNA – The Sissala West District Assembly in the Upper West Region has confirmed Mr Mahamudu Forkah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) after his second attempt.

During the confirmation process at Gwollo by the Electoral Commission, witnessed by the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the 23 Assembly members voted ‘Yes’ constituting 74.2 per cent of the total votes cast, with eight (25.8 per cent) voting ‘No’.

Mr Forkah, in his initial bid, obtained 18 Yes votes and 13 No votes, which fell short of the two-thirds majority required for confirmation.

He gave the assurance that he was going to work with everyone, ensure even distribution of all resources, unify the people, and maintain the security of the district.

Dr Bin Salih, the Regional Minister, commended the Assembly members for confirming the President’s nominee.

