Roads Minister Asenso-Boakye engages Japan Ambassador on completion of road projects 

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA – Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Roads and Highways, has held bilateral discussions with Mochizuki Hisanobu, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, on the completion of road infrastructure projects in Ghana.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the bilateral meeting underscored the Ghanaian government’s appreciation for Japan’s consistent support in driving socio-economic development, particularly in the infrastructure sector.

“I wish to express the appreciation of the government of Ghana to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan for their contributions to the development of our country, particularly in the provision of infrastructure”, he said.

The Minister urged the Ambassador to expedite the process of securing additional funding for the Volivo Bridge project, highlighting its importance for enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic activities in the area.

Mr Hisanobu assured that efforts were underway to facilitate the necessary funding arrangements for the Volivo Bridge project, affirming Japan’s commitment to fostering continued collaboration with Ghana.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting Ghana in its endeavours within the roads and highways sector.

The discussions were on the progress of key projects such as the Kumasi Inner Ring Road, Asokwa to Santansi Roundabout, and the Tema-Motorway Interchange Phase Two.

Meanwhile, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide additional grant funding to cover the increased costs incurred during the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Foso Road Project.

The extra expenses, totalling about 30.5 million Yen, were primarily due to factors such as fuel price hikes, material escalation, and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GNA

