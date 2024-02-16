Referee Latif-Adaari to officiate JA Kufuor Cup match between Kotoko, Nsoatreman  

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The Ghana Football Association has announced Referee Abdul Latif-Adaari as the centre referee for the JA Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko SC vs Nsoatreman FC.

The second edition of the JA Kufuor Cup match scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024, promises a fascinating contest between the two inform Ghana Premier League sides.

Referee Latif-Adaari would be assisted by Paul Atimaka and Theophilus Akugre.

Juliet Appiah is the fourth official for the match.

The cup match which is being organised under the auspices of the JAK Foundation in partnership with Primeval Media is aimed at honouring the profound legacy of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The game would kick off at 4pm on Sunday.

GNA

