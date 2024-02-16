Assembly Member commits to step up security in Teshie Estates  

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA Mr Paul Osei Agyepong, Assembly Member for Teshie Estate Electoral Area, has assured residents to step up security in the area.

He said: “Security remains my topmost priority. I will also engage some members of the community to serve as bodyguards to protect the citizenry in the evening till 1200 hours. Any motor rider who will be found after 1200 hours will be handed over to the police for questioning.”

He added: “The security of the people is very necessary; a lot of people have had their bags and phones snatched from them at night when street lights were not available.

“The situation could get out of hand if nothing is done about it and that is one of my priorities in terms of development in the community.”

Mr Agyepong gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after he was sworn in, together with others who won the just ended District Level Elections, into the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly.

Mr Agyepong said the area had recorded unfortunate incidents of robbery attacks in some parts of the community, especially in the Teshie Nungua Estates.

The robberies occurred at night.

Mr Agyepong expressed commitment to provide streetlights in various parts of the community to prevent such cases and ensure the security and safety of the people and property.

The Assembly Member promised to mobilse community members to always keep the communities clean while promoting good health.

“While the government is doing its part, we can also organize ourselves to desilt our gutters and clear filth in the communities. The communal labour spirit some years ago can also be revived in our communities to ensure cleanliness,” he said.

Some parts of the community have no drains, people throw water on the streets, creating a mess.

“With the support from community members I will mobilise some resources and construct more drains to solve issues of flooding and ensure sanity in the communities,” Mr Agyepong said.

On sports development, Mr Agyepong, before he was elected as an Assembly Member, had already constructed an astroturf park to serve the community and its environs for sporting and other recreational activities.

His soccer team, known as the Teshie Estate Soccer Academy, is currently training young boys as professional players within the community.

“Anyone passionate about football must be affiliated to an academy to exhibit their talent in addition to other paid jobs and earn a livelihood,” he advised.

Other plans Assembly Man promised to be executed are the renovation of a dilapidated public toilet, serving the community and its environs, acquisition of a piece of land for a market and a lorry station for the area.

He announced that plans to renovate access roads in the community were far advanced and called on members of the community to be cooperative and assist him as he embarked on a transformational journey for the electoral area.

