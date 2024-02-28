President Akufo-Addo commended for promoting electoral peace

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Feb. 28, GNA -The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has been commended by a section of the Ghanaian public for openly speaking against electoral violence and holding steadfastly to the democratic gains of the country.

The President, in the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament on Tuesday, said Ghana’s democracy had come far and needed to be jealously guarded.

He said democracies were founded on elections, and a lot of responsibility lay on the political parties as well, and therefore urged the parties to demonstrate that competitive elections were honourable.

President Akufo-Addo said: “The loser congratulates the winner, and the world does not come to an end because an election has been lost.”

The President also charged the Electoral Commission to work with the political parties to iron out whatever problems, adding that, “It should not be beyond the country to resolve the problems that come up and concentrate on working to build the happy and prosperous country we want.”

These remarks from Nana Akufo-Addo had won him many thumbs up when the Ghana News Agency interacted with some residents in Sekondi-Takoradi after the SONA.

Reverend Samuel Abraham, founder of the Fire Glory Chapel, said elections must not be a conduit to disrupt the gains made in the 30 years of constitutional and democratic governance but a means for the public to choose at any point in time who should governed them under a peaceful process.

He said the endorsement by the President for constitutional governance was a big plus and something that African leaders must learn from and promote healthy electoral processes to avoid the many political instability across the continent.

Reverend Abraham said Africa must arise from the many political tensions and focus on socio-economic empowerment of its people, which could only be achieved through a congenial political atmosphere.

The Reverend Minister encouraged all and sundry to take a huge cue from the President’s statement on electoral peace, stability and security of the nation and strive to work in achieving a prosperous continent.

