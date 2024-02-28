Ashanti Region: Journalists receive training in investigative journalism, anti-corruption reporting  

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Feb. 28, GNA – Thirty selected journalists from the Ashanti Region have received training in investigative journalism and anti-corruption reporting.

The two-day training programme was organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

It aimed at enlightening and equipping the participants to embrace the sequence of combating corruption in Ghana and beyond.

Among the topics discussed were methods of investigation, analytical tools for investigation and the importance of courage, confidence and integrity in investigative works.

Others were developing hypotheses, and planning the investigation, amongst others.

Ms. Adwoa Adobea-Owusu, a facilitator and a lead investigative journalist at MFWA, outlined some of the challenges journalists faced in accessing information from institutions.

She said despite the Right to Information Law (Act 898), and provisions in the 1992 constitution, media organizations and journalists continued to find it difficult to obtain information from institutions.

At times, media stations and journalists have to pay huge sums of money before information is released to them.

This often frustrates or obstructs journalists in their quest to access vital information from these institutions.

Ms Adobea-Owusu called on the Right to Information Commission to review the Act in order to reduce the financial burden on journalists seeking information.

Mr Ohemeng Tawiah, an investigative journalist and an Assistant News Editor at Joy News, encouraged journalists who aspire to venture into investigative journalism to be courageous to achieve their goals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

