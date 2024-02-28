Dambai gears up for Regional Independence Day celebration 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 28, GNA- The Oti Regional Capital, Dambai is undergoing a sustained clean-up exercise ahead of the Regional Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

There have been regular announcements of the event on radio and public address systems in the Municipality to court support for the event.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, the Oti Regional Director of Education, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that 450 pupils and students will participate in the event in March past.

The categories include five Primary Schools, five Junior High Schools, three categories from Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools and security agencies.

For the cadet category, Oti Secondary Technical and Yabram Community Day Senior High School would provide for the occasion.

She said each contingent will be made up of 30 with teachers accompanying each contingent.

The GNA gathered that Dambai, being the home of tradition and culture, is presenting a unique spectacle on the occasion, which may go down in history as the best.

Beyond the normal parade and speeches, personalities would don traditional wear and smocks to display the rich culture of the people.

GNA

