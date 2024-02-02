Police Officer interdicted over alleged assault

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.02, GNA – The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a Police Officer for allegedly assaulting an individual at Takoradi in the Western Region.

A news brief from the Police said the officer, General Corporal Wise Bessey, stationed at the Takoradi District Police Command had been interdicted to allow for a thorough investigation into the incident and the professional conduct of the Police Officer in line with Police Service Regulations.

It said the victim had been contacted by Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, and he had assured him of the needed Police assistance and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The brief assured the public that the Police would continue to ensure that professionalism was always maintained in the discharge of their mandate.

