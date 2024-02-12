Police commence investigations into death of Cossy Hill Hotel CEO

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.12, GNA — The Police have commenced investigations into the death of Mr Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The deceased was found dead on February 11, 2024, lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the Hotel.

A news brief from the Police said the Regional Crime Scene Management Team had visited the scene of the incident.

It said one person had since been detained to assist the investigation.

The brief said Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, had deployed a team of investigators and experts led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, Director-General, Criminal Investigation Department, to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

GNA

