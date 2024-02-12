Securing an investment that transcends generations

A feature by Stephen Debrah-Ablormeti

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – The concept of generational wealth has become quite prominent in recent times as parents look to give a leg up to their children in an increasingly competitive world. Generational wealth encompasses assets, resources, investments, and networks that can be passed from one generation to the next. There are few things more gratifying than having left a legacy for the people that will come after you, and this is why no matter what other goals one has in life, securing a generational asset is paramount.

In deciding what constitutes a generational investment, it is imperative to take into consideration the specific social, economic, and political factors of a given jurisdiction. This analysis will help to identify investments that have weathered all sorts of storms and those that have been unreliable or have disappeared completely.

When it comes to Ghana, few will argue with the fact that real estate has been the most dependable investment over the years. Many investment schemes, governments, and business fads have come and gone, but the security of owning a home where one can rest, recuperate, raise their family, and create precious memories has never withered. In both good and bad economic times, real estate has proven to be the corner store of generational wealth creation by providing the following benefits.

Protection against inflation and currency depreciation. Property values have held up impressively well. Despite high rates of inflation and the cedi depreciating against major currencies, the value of property has risen to ensure that it continues to be a financial backbone that can be passed on to your children.

Source of flexible rental income. The flexibility that owning real estate will give the investor in terms of income generation is immense. For instance, one can choose to rent out your space for long periods such as one to three years in order to raise capital. Or the investor can give it out for short stays of a week or even just a night for some regular quick income. This feature gives him a level of flexibility that is rare in other investments.

Impeccable collateral for loans. Another way high quality real estate helps to build wealth is by serving as a collateral for loans that one take to carry out other profitable ventures.

Tax savings. A resident person in Ghana acquiring residential property through a mortgage facility is entitled to deduct the mortgage interest payments from their income before calculating the tax payable. Note that this can only be claimed for one residential property.

Bedrock of a diverse portfolio. No matter what other investments one have, he needs to include real estate to ensure that they are truly diversified and protected from the unpredictability of the financial markets and business environment.

Despite all these benefits, one can still go wrong if he makes poor choices in acquiring real estate. One may suffer from land litigation issues, poor build quality, lacklustre design, and a lack of access to facilities and amenities due to a poor choice of location. Acquiring real estate is too important a decision to gamble with your money.

CPL Group boasts two decades of experience in delivering premium-quality real estate to clients, proving to be a solid investment with rapid appreciation. The developments, such as Oasis Park Residences (Tetteh Quarshie) and Avenue Gardens (Airport Residential Area), have attained great success and are providing enviable rental income to owners. CPL Group’s new flagship development, Belmonte, promises luxury studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and lavish custom apartments in the coveted East Legon neighbourhood. Seize this rare opportunity to own a truly generational asset that will be appreciated for generations to come.

The author, Dr. Stephen Debrah-Ablormeti, is the Chief Executive Officer CPL Developers Limited.

Contact CPL through [email protected] or by calling 0535177877 / 0204343011 to learn more about Belmonte and their other real estate offerings. Visit www.cplestatesgh.com and www.belmonte.cplestategh.com for more.

