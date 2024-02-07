Parents urged to invest in their children

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR) Feb. 7, GNA-Mr Dominic Yao Dzanado, the Ghana Education Service (GES) Director at Anloga in the Volta region has urged parents to equip their children to provide the necessary basic for their children’s education.

He explained the basic items to include school bags, pencils, exercise books, novels, and other learning materials to champion the development of their children.

00Mr Dzanado, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency on developing and improving the educational system in the area, said parents have key roles to play in shaping the lives of their children.

“Parents must not leave their children solely on the teachers and the government, they must be responsible in educating the young ones,” he stated.

He added that parents have the responsibility to advise, control, punish, and guide their wards to be good future leaders.

“The government cannot provide all children’s needs for their studies. They must support them, especially after school, on weekends, and holidays,” the Director noted.

Mr Dzanado further advised parents to take full responsibility and invest in their children beyond the Free Education Policy “since the government can not solve all their demands.”

He also urged teachers within the area to go the extra mile to serve as role models.

“You are considered as the bedrock of raising the standard of education in the country,” he added.

Mr Dzanado also appealed to stakeholders, chiefs, individuals, philanthropists, heads of institutions, and the government to help provide the necessary resources to improve the level of education in the area.

