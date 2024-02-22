NPP’s 2024 Election Manifesto Committees unveiled

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has constituted various committees and sub-committees to work towards finalising the Party’s 2024 Election Manifesto.

The committees have been tasked to thoroughly review the 2016 and 2020 Election Manifesto documents to come out with a comprehensive one for 2024, which addresses the legitimate concerns of Ghanaians.

They have been charged to engage with a wide range of stakeholders across the country to create a futuristic and pragmatic manifesto that resonates with the socio-economic needs of the people.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and former Majority Leader, chairs the 2024 Election Manifesto Committee, with Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah being the Vice-Chairman.

Evron Hughes is the Secretary to the Committee, a statement signed and issued by Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications of Dr Bawumia’s 2024 Election Campaign, said on Thursday.

It said the NPP Flagbearer prioritised collaboration and collective efforts in shaping a manifesto that reflected the aspirations and priorities of the populace.

The committees comprised diverse and experienced figures in the Party, whose mandates are to deliver a transformative agenda for the country.

Below is the full list of the Committee members:

Manifesto Committee Coordinators: Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah.

Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs:

Dr Assibey Yeboah: Economy

Tony Oteng-Gyasi: Trade and Industry

Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku: Energy and Petroleum

William Oppong-Bio: Agriculture

Dr Augustine Blay: Communication and Digitalisation

Dr Gideon Boako: Lands, Minerals and Natural Resources

Dr Emmanuel Marfo: Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment

Maxwell Opoku Agyeman: Legal and Governance

Justina Marigold: Local Government

Kwabena Agyapong: Housing and Infrastructure

Hassan Tampuli: Transport

Edward Asomani: Security

Michael Oquaye Jnr: Foreign Affairs

Asamoah Gyan: Youth and Sports

Juliet Asante: Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Ama Serwaa: Gender

Kofi Dzamesi: Chieftaincy Affairs and Civil Society

Dr Ayew Afriyie: Health

Dr Prince Hamid Armah: Education

GNA

