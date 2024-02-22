NPP’s 2024 Election Manifesto Committees unveiled

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has constituted various committees and sub-committees to work towards finalising the Party’s 2024 Election Manifesto.
The committees have been tasked to thoroughly review the 2016 and 2020 Election Manifesto documents to come out with a comprehensive one for 2024, which addresses the legitimate concerns of Ghanaians.
They have been charged to engage with a wide range of stakeholders across the country to create a futuristic and pragmatic manifesto that resonates with the socio-economic needs of the people.
Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and former Majority Leader, chairs the 2024 Election Manifesto Committee, with Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah being the Vice-Chairman.
Evron Hughes is the Secretary to the Committee, a statement signed and issued by Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications of Dr Bawumia’s 2024 Election Campaign, said on Thursday.
It said the NPP Flagbearer prioritised collaboration and collective efforts in shaping a manifesto that reflected the aspirations and priorities of the populace.
The committees comprised diverse and experienced figures in the Party, whose mandates are to deliver a transformative agenda for the country.
Below is the full list of the Committee members:
Manifesto Committee Coordinators: Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah.
Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs:
Dr Assibey Yeboah: Economy
Tony Oteng-Gyasi: Trade and Industry
Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku: Energy and Petroleum
William Oppong-Bio: Agriculture
Dr Augustine Blay: Communication and Digitalisation
Dr Gideon Boako: Lands, Minerals and Natural Resources
Dr Emmanuel Marfo: Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment
Maxwell Opoku Agyeman: Legal and Governance
Justina Marigold: Local Government
Kwabena Agyapong: Housing and Infrastructure
Hassan Tampuli: Transport
Edward Asomani: Security
Michael Oquaye Jnr: Foreign Affairs
Asamoah Gyan: Youth and Sports
Juliet Asante: Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
Ama Serwaa: Gender
Kofi Dzamesi: Chieftaincy Affairs and Civil Society
Dr Ayew Afriyie: Health
Dr Prince Hamid Armah: Education
GNA