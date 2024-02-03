NPP sets up seven-member reconciliation committee for Volta

By Edward Williams

Ho, Feb. 3, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set-up a seven-member reconciliation committee for the Volta region to help foster unity and reconciliation within the Party in every constituency in the region.

The members are Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Chairman, Mr Daniel Adzogble, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Madam Esther Ofori, Mr Perry Okudjeto, Mr Robert Seworlor Fiadzo and Mr Isaac N. K. Bimpeh as members.

A statement signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, said the Committee was tasked with resolving any issues that had emanated from all party activities or events.

He said the issues to resolve also included polling station, constituency, regional, national, parliamentary and presidential elections.

Mr Kodua said the Party was grateful for the willingness of the members to serve and contribute to the unity and cohesion of the Party.

The Party held its Parliamentary Primaries in the Akatsi North and Ketu North on January 27 after it was postponed from December last year as well as the acclamation of Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Hohoe candidate seeking a second term.

