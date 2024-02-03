Inaboi community builds six-unit quarters and boreholes for teachers, community

By Mohammed Balu

Wellembelle, (UWR), Feb. 03, GNA – The Inaboi community in Wellembelle in the Sissala East Municipality, has handed over a six-room self-contained teacher’s quarters to the Wellembelle community to help reduce the accommodation challenges of teachers.

The Inaboi community also commissioned four boreholes for the Wellembelle community all at a cost of about GH¢2,000,000.00.

The farmlands of the Inaboi community were taken away from them in 1975 by the then government and turned to the current Gbele Resources Reserve, which cuts across twelve communities within the Sissala East Municipality to preserve and protect fauna and fauna of the ecology.

Explaining the history of the project, Mr Yahaya Askandro, spokesperson of the Inaboi community, said following the loss of their farmlands and livelihoods, the people appealed to the Government to compensate the Inaboi community to help them live meaningful lives.

He said after receiving their share of the compensation, they decided to share that with the rest of the community by constructing the teachers’ accommodation and the four boreholes.

Mr Askandro added that an amount of GH¢850,000.00 had also been set aside as counterpart funding towards the building of a multi-purpose dam for the community with support from the Sissala East Municipal Assembly.

Speaking at an event to hand over the accommodation, Mr Charles Lewil, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Education, commended the people for showing concern for education, which had resulted in schools within that circuit being the best among schools in the area.

“All these are due to efforts of the elders and the community, culminating in the Holy Child School becoming the first in the BECE, “he observed.

The Director of Education appealed to the elders of the community to deal with the rising cases of elopement of school girls.

He also charged them to enact byelaws to reverse it saying, “Let’s allow children to remain in school and punish offenders with bylaws.”

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), praised the people of the community for the thought of sharing the resources from their compensation to the benefit of the entire community.

“Acts like this are what continue to keep us together as a people and the continuous peace and harmony we enjoy as a country,“he explained.

The MCE promised that they would provide a mechanised borehole with an overhead tank and electricity to the facility as soon as possible.

For the dam, the MCE explained that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area had followed up on it and it would soon be given to a contractor to start work.

Talking about furniture, Mr Yakubu said, “Since inception, the MP and I have distributed several pieces of furniture to the schools.”

He charged the community people to prioritise the education of their children and identified the collaboration between the outgoing Assembly Member, Mr Amadu Shaibu, and the incoming Assembly Member, Mr Dimah Batong Jonas as inspiring.

GNA

