NGO support students with life skills at Dambai

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 14, GNA – A non- governmental organisation, NKG Textiles Foundation, has held a life skills training programme for students of Yabram Community Day Senior High School in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The programme was geared towards equipping the youth with meaningful life skills that could help them generate income and be a source of employment.

The training brought together over 160 students in soap making business, plastic, flower decoration, tie -dye, yoghurt making and beads making business.

Mr Michael Kofi Nkpah, the founder of the Foundation said the vision of his foundation was to empower the younger generation by providing educational needs to young people, as well as providing them with training and entrepreneurial skills.

He said it was also the aim of the Foundation to facilitate the development and progressive growth of the younger generation in various communities.

Mr Taase Awuriki Abednego, the Virtual Arts and Home Economy teacher said his outfit was committed to inspiring younger people to make the best out of themselves always and that was a good opportunity to impart on the younger generation skills

“I have interest in helping students who are passionate about gaining life skills for themselves and this training is the perfect opportunity to help them,” he said.

Mr Awuriki encouraged all youth to continually seek to get some life skills training to attach to their education to gain more profit as the world was changing to a more practical approach to things.

Ms Anagli Patience, Odoi Wisdom and Biborla Peter together with some other participants, said they were pleased that the Foundation organised the training for them.

“It is important that you do not only train the mind but the hands as well, and we are glad the Foundation brought this for us and we have personally learnt a lot,” they told the GNA.

GNA

