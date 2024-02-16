NGO commissions Robotic Lab for Amrahia Community School 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA- International Needs Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has commissioned a 42-seater laboratory for Amrahia Community School in Accra.

The GHC 450,000 edifice, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, was constructed with the support of International Needs Canada.

The robotic laboratory will equip the pupils with soft skills in coding, and automation systems and enhance their knowledge in Science, Technology and Mathematics Engineering.

Madam Awurabena Okrah, Board Chair, International Needs Ghana, said the facility was an addition to the infrastructure projects of the School to expand and improve teaching and learning.

In 2000, the School built a 20-seater science laboratory to expose pupils to Information and Communication Technology at an early stage.

The School, through the Walter Pinpong Educational Foundation, provided a water system and built an 18-unit classroom block to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Madam Ocran said the laboratory would help the pupils learn computer programming, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and design their own robots.

“We expect nothing but excellence from the pupils to be competitive in the world of work.

“The future has a place for robotics, and the School is leading the pupils in the right direction,” she said.

Robotic education, she stated, would provide precision and timeliness in their activities, leading to efficiency and better outcomes.

She encouraged the pupils to make good use of the facility and urged managers of the facilities to take good care of the edifice to make it last longer.

Mr Richard Anim, the Chief Executive Officer of Coral Reef Innovation Hub, said the facility would prepare the pupils with knowledge in ICT to be fit for purpose.

He said the 4th Industrial Revolution encouraged students with technological skills to advance their cognitive skills and be problem solvers.

Nii Okromansa Hupa I, Akwashongtse of Amrahia, thanked the NGO and other partners for shaping holistic education in the community.

The School was founded by the Very Reverend Walter Pinpong Aboagye in 1993 to provide quality education for the community and its environs.

