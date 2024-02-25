New SuperEnduro World Champion Crowned in Sofia

Sofia, Feb 25 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian Youth and Sports Minister Dimitar Iliev awarded the new SuperEnduro World Championship champion, British rider Billy Bolt, who grabbed the title for the fourth time. The penultimate round of the MotoZ FIM SuperEnduro World Championship took place at Arena Sofia Hall on Saturday evening.

The race gathered competitors from 18 countries – USA, Germany, Poland, UK, Italy, Spain, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, among others.

Iliev said it was a historic event for Bulgaria to host such a championship. He noted that SuperEnduro is a popular sport in Bulgaria. Iliev congratulated the Bulgarian Motorcycle Federation for their efforts in organizing the competition.

The Bulgarian SuperEnduro Cup races were also held during the event.

