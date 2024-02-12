New Life Children’s Home receives support 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – The New Life Children’s Home at Nungua in Accra has received financial support, food and toiletries from Madam Cheery Addei, the Co-Founder of LC Empire State International Limited, to assist in the upkeep of the children.

Handing over the items to the Management of the Orphanage, Madam Addei said she was delighted to meet and support the children to learn to become professionals.

“These are our future generations, and we should all focus on putting smiles on their faces and helping them to grow and develop,” she said.

She said they would share the little they had with the vulnerable, being the least God expected from humanity.

She pledged to continue to support the Home and urged the Management not to hesitate to contact her anytime they needed her assistance.

Nii Afote Botwe II, the Founder of the Orphanage, commended Madam Addei for the gesture and pledged to use the items for the intended purpose, especially to enhance the living standards of the children.

GNA

