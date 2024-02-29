New Horizon Foundation commended for supporting inclusive education 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Feb. 29 GNA – Mr Isaac Kodobisah, the Volta Regional Special Needs Coordinator, Ghana Education Service, has commended the New Horizon Foundation of the Blind (NHFB) for supporting inclusive education in the region.

The Foundation’s efforts to support inclusive education had given many children, particularly those with visual impairment, the chance to participate in mainstream schooling, he said.

Mr Kodobisah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a training session on the value of inclusive education organised by the Foundation for teachers at the Mawuli Senior School.

He said even though the inclusive education policy had been in place for a while, numerous obstacles hindering its full implementation must urgently be addressed.

Mr Kodobisah said the majority of intelligent but physically challenged children faced significant obstacles in their development, keeping them away from reaching their full potential due to societal constraints.

He encouraged the public to support persons with disability with the tools and resources they needed to realise their aspirations, adding that most of them, given proper training, could become productive members of society.

Mr Eric Kwabla Ofori, the Director of NHFB, said the training formed part of the Foundation’s second cycle level advocacy project, which aimed to improve learning and social inclusion for persons with visual impairments.

He said because of the unfriendly environment in the current educational system, persons with disability were unable to reach their full potential.

Mr Ofori said teachers were responsible for implementing inclusive education in the various schools and, therefore, increasing their capacity was essential to guaranteeing best practices.

He said the world was drifting with technological advancement and it was critical that educators who worked with students with disability were assisted with the appropriate tools and resource materials for keeping up the pace.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

