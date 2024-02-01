Neighbors Connect distributes uniforms to basic school pupils  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Feb.01, GNA – Neighbours Connect, a group of charitable friends on Facebook, donated school uniforms, footwear, socks, books, and stationery to pupils at the Asofan MA4 Primary School in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The gesture was part of the group’s annual humanitarian outreach to serve and bring happiness to the disadvantaged in society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Josephine Akua Asmah, the Founder of Neighbors Connect, stated that the gesture was intended to boost the children’s confidence and bring out the best in them both academically and in extracurricular activities among their peers.

It was part of the “Neighbors Connect Care for the Less Privileged” programme,

“Every child will want to look presentable while in school. When they meet their peers who are well dressed, it makes them feel a sense of not belonging to the group or school and dissociate themselves from activities.

“Many a time, we see some children in government schools in torn or wretched-looking uniforms and worn-out shoes, and that kills the spirit of these children,” she said.

Ms Asmah claimed that some generous persons and groups ignored many needy people on the streets and in societies who desperately needed assistance.

Many, however, mobilised their resources and solely went to the orphanages to help.

“But I tell you that there are children who are not orphans but are more than orphans in our communities and on the streets,” she said.

Ms Asmah urged all other groups, including churches, school groups, social media groups, business entities, and people, to pay attention to the poor and underprivileged in their communities.

“You don’t need to have so much, the little support you can give, they will appreciate it,” she added.

The 57 pupils sporting torn uniforms and footwear, as well as the many others who benefited from the hundreds of items that were distributed, expressed their gratitude to the group.

Last year, Neighbors Connect organised a hair cutting, health screening, food and drinks sharing, and clothes sharing exercise for persons on the streets of Accra.

