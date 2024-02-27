Mechanic grabbed for allegedly snatching two phones in traffic

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA- Benjamin Tetteh, a mechanic who allegedly snatched two mobile phones from two persons in traffic at Community 18, Lashibi, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Tetteh’s accomplice whose name was given as Aziz is said to be at large.

Tetteh has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that after a careful perusal of the case docket, he was of the view that the accused person should be charged with robbery instead of stealing.

It, therefore, prayed for a short date to enable the Police amend the charges and the charge sheet.

The case of prosecution is that the first complainant Morris Gaussou is a tiller residing at Community 18, Lashibi and the second complainant, Patrick Sarfo, an Uber driver residing at Dansoman, Accra.

It said on February 14, 2024, at about 7:20pm, Gaussou, the first complainant, was walking along the community 18 stretch and at the Devtraco Junction, the accused persons who were on an unregistered black Yamaha motorbike, pulled up and on seeing Gaussou driving in the traffic at the same junction, snatched his iPhone valued GHC3,000 as well as the second complainant’s Infinix smart phone valued GHC2,000.

The prosecution said luck, however, eluded the accused persons when Gaussou drove and knocked Tetteh and Aziz down with his car.

It said Aziz managed to escape but Tetteh was grabbed and detained to assist in investigations.

Tetteh has denied the offence in his cautioned statement and failed to assist the police to arrest Aziz.



