MCE calls on media to promote peace ahead of 2024 elections

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Ahwetieso (W/R), Feb. 14, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, has urged journalists to sustain the peace in the nation as the country prepared for the 2024 general election.

He said journalists should desist from focusing on stories that would promote hatred, discrimination and violent conflicts.

Mr Kessie who made the call at a press briefing, reiterated that journalists needed to report responsibly, by providing accurate information that enlightens and unites, rather than propagate the seeds of discord.

According to the MCE, the government and other stakeholders have worked tirelessly to maintain peace in the country hence they need not to toy with it.

“The Media deserves to be acknowledged for the crucial role they play in shaping public opinion. Avoid acts that will generate conflicts and violence to mar the peace the country is currently enjoying,” he stressed.

Mr Kessie called on journalists to be independent and serve the interest of citizens and the state only, and not any individual or political party.

He again reminded journalists not to forget the crucial role they played to ensure free and fair general election come Saturday December 7, 2024.

Also, the MCE asked Ghanaians to unite and work together to ensure violence-free elections in every community across the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

