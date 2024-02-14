Nkwanta South inaugurates Ninth Assembly

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Feb.14, GNA – The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly has inaugurated the Ninth Assembly to propel local governance in the municipality.

Thirty elected assembly members and 13 government appointees were inaugurated at the forecourt of the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly Hall.

Mr Yilengne Edward, also known as Chakidoh, the Assembly member of Odumase/Ashiabre Electoral Area and incumbent presiding member, was re-elected to continue his presiding member role.

Mr Yilengne, after swearing the oath of secrecy, pledged his commitment to working hand-in-hand with the Assembly members and municipal chief executive nominee, when confirmed, to bring sanity to the municipality.

The 42 Assembly members present at the inauguration voted yes for the PM to lead them in the Ninth Assembly.

GNA

