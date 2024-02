Mass rallies held across Iran to mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 12, (Xinhua/GNA) — Mass rallies were held across Iran on Sunday, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The rallies, also attended by the country’s officials and military commanders, started concurrently at 9:00 a.m. local time (0530 GMT) in 1,400 cities and 35,000 villages across Iran, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

In the capital Tehran, people marched from 13 locations towards the Azadi Square, where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech.

Raisi said the country’s “vigilant, insightful and conscious” people had managed to overcome all problems caused by the “enemies,” according to a statement published on the website of his office.

He said Iran was dependent neither on the East nor the West and made decisions and acted on its own. He also condemned “the Israeli crimes in Gaza perpetrated with the support of the Western states claiming to be human rights advocates.” During the rallies in Tehran, people chanted slogans and carried banners featuring similar slogans in support of Iran, its Islamic Revolution, and the Palestinians.

They also condemned the United States and Israel. Along the routes of the rallies, a number of homegrown missiles and a launch vehicle dubbed Simorgh were put on display.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran toppled the U.S.-backed Shah regime, and brought the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email