Make West Africa most attractive destination for tertiary educational delivery 

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulaih, Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), has urged stakeholders in the tertiary education space in West Africa to strive to make the subregion the most attractive for tertiary education.

“To attain this, there is the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to collaborate, through regional integration and most importantly collaborative technology within its collaborative architect to advance this quality initiative,” he said.

Prof. Jinapor said this at the Association of West African Universities’ 2024 Conference and 11th annual general meeting.

The three-day conference was on the theme “Promoting quality tertiary education in West Africa through collaboration, regional integration and technology”.

Some of the issues discussed were regional integration and educational curriculum, technology and educational transformation, partnerships, collaboration and inter-university linkages, regional integration and quality tertiary education, globalization and quality tertiary education, among others.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, in an address read on his behalf, urged all local and foreign stakeholders to continue to partner governments to get the best support in the areas of policy and other ways they could promote education development in their respective countries.

He urged the youth to strive to get the best education by choosing courses which had the potential towards the development of their countries and the rest of the world.

