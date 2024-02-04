Mahama calls for cooperation with security services in Bawku 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bawku (U/E), Feb 4, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on residents in Bawku to cooperate with security agencies in the area for peace.

He said the security service personnel in Bawku and its environs had a difficult job to execute, and“I wish to urge you to cooperate with them. They have a very difficult job. Let’s collaborate with them.

“I can assure you that when NDC comes, we will make sure that peace comes to Bawku,” the Former President said, when he called on the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, the Zugraan, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as part of his “Building Ghana” tour of the Region.

The former President said there could not be two Kings in one Kingdom, noting that every government recognized Naba Azoka II as the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area.

He emphasized that “Peace in Bawku is going to be my priority when I become President. And all of you know that when NDC comes, there will be peace in Bawku.”

He said Bawku had lots of potentials which could he harnessed if the area was peaceful, noting that with the current situation, some public service personnel had left the area as they were afraid for their lives.

“We will make sure that peace comes back to Bawku, so that all of them can come back,” he assured.

The former President said as part of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road construction, the NDC government indicated to the Contractor to improve the Bawku township roads, “If the Contractor returns if NDC comes, that project would be finished.”

He gave the assurance that when he assumes office as President, all stalled projects in the Kusaug Traditional Area, including the Tamde irrigation dam project, rural electrification among others would be started again and completed.

In an address delivered on his behalf, Naba Azoka II, bemoaned the lost of lives and property in the conflict, saying “For over two years now, peace has eluded the once peaceful and vibrant town with obvious consequences.

“I have been Chief for 40years now, and I think the conflict is needless. We continue to look up to God, our ancestors, the government and other important stakeholders to play your roles to restore peace in Bawku,” the Zugraan said.

He admonished the former President and his entourage to focus on innovative messages which would address the challenges of the ordinary Ghanaian, rather than politics of division and denigrations, “It is important to note that Ghanaians are discerning.

“May the gods of our land, our ancestral spirits and the good Lord protect you and your team as you travel through the length and breadth of Kusaug,” the Bawku Naba said.

Among the former President’s entourage were Members of Parliament (MPs) and former government officials including Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for the area, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for the Zebilla Constituency, Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency among other Party officials and NDC’s Parliamentary Candidates.

GNA

