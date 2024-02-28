Let’s reflect on Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements for Ghana – Kofi Buah

By P. K. Yankey, GNA

Aiyinasi (W/R) Feb. 28, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, has asked Ghanaians to reflect on the dedication and contributions of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to the liberation and progress of Ghana and Africa.

A statement signed by Mr Buah and copied to the Ghana News Agency to mark the 58th anniversary of the overthrow of the late President, said: “The ever-regrettable coup that ousted the transformative leader from power and derailed our economic transformation remains a dark chapter in our country’s history”.

The statement said many years after his overthrow and the subsequent death in a foreign land, Dr Nkrumah’s legacy would continue to inspire generations even yet unborn.

He said as the nation honoured Dr Nkrumah and remembered the unfortunate events leading to that dark 24th Day of February 1966, all citizens must remain recommitted to upholding his ideals for a better Ghana and a prosperous Africa.

“Let’s ensure the sacred vision lives on.”

