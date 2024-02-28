ATAS-Ghana commits to uniting and empowering managers of tourist sites

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – The Association of Tourist Sites and Attractions Ghana (ATAS-GH) is set to embark on a sensitization drive targeted at uniting and empowering managers of tourist sites to enable them render quality tourism services.

Mandated by the Ghana Tourism Authority to develop tourist sites and unite the managers of tourist attractions in Ghana, the association is set to be inaugurated on March 20, 2024, at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

The association is expected to be the leading advocate and promoter of sustainable tourism development in Ghana through the promotion of practices that ensure the long-term viability of cultural and natural resources.

Mr. Sampson Donkoh, Executive Director of ATAS-GH, stated during a courtesy call to the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Togo, and Benin, Madam Simone Giger, that they sought collaboration with Switzerland in areas of offering training programmes for local tour guides.

“We believe that Switzerland’s expertise and experience in tourism development can greatly contribute to our efforts, and we are eager to explore opportunities for collaboration with your esteemed embassy, “the Executive Director stated.

Mr. Donkoh added that, together with the Swiss government, they could create meaningful partnerships that benefit both nations and promote cultural exchange and economic prosperity.

Ambassador Simone Giger, in her remarks, lauded ATAS-GH for embarking on the project of ensuring better tourism service delivery across the country and giving tourists a wonderful experience.

She noted Ghana had a wonderful cultural heritage, and this sensitization drive to be embarked on by ATAS-GH was in the right direction to promote tourism and conserve its heritage.

Ambassador Simone Giger also stated that she would consider the appeal of offering exchange training programmes to help improve the skills of local tour managers and guides.

Mr. Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku Santana, Deputy Executive Director of ATAS-GH and the Secretary of ATAS-GH, Madam Patience Yaakai Adjei, were among the dignitaries that paid a courtesy call on the Swiss Ambassador.

Ghana, a country steeped in cultural richness and natural splendor, offers a diverse tapestry of tourist attractions and sites that captivate visitors from around the globe.

From historical landmarks to pristine natural wonders, the nation stands as a treasure for those seeking immersive and unforgettable experiences.

