Hundreds of Liberians rendered homeless at Buduburam after demolition

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 28, GNA – More than hundred Liberians at Buduburam have been rendered homeless after a demolition exercise in the area on Tuesday.

The exercise, according to traditional leaders of Gomoa Fetteh, was to allow for the construction of a market to relocate traders on the streets to allow for the construction of a dual carriage road on the stretch.

The authorities had, for years, expressed concern about the high incidents of armed robbery and other nefarious activities in the area, which had become a den for robbers, drug addicts and prostitutes.

However, some Liberian residents said there was no prior notice of their eviction.

On Tuesday, many residents were seen carrying their belongings while others were unable to collect theirs due to the heavy moving machines.

A resident said, “We were not informed about the exercise. We woke up this morning only to see these excavators demolishing our houses and as I speak with you all my belongings have been destroyed.”

Another affected resident said, “We are appealing to the government to call those engineering the exercise to order because we have nowhere to go.”

The Buduburam Liberian Camp was scheduled to be demolished in 2021 but was put on hold after the occupants said the exercise would leave them homeless and they should be given time to relocate.

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, Mr Tetteh Padi, after a visit to the area in 2021, said the refugee camp in the Western Region was being renovated and that they would be evacuated to that area once the shelters for occupation were ready.

He stated at that time that the demolition was only on hold and that it would be carried out eventually.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

