 Let’s pray for our leaders — CACI Chairman 

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has urged the citizenry to continually pray for the country’s leaders.

He said instead of negativity and insults, the populace, especially Christians, must pray for the leaders.

Speaking at the dedication of the Christ Apostolic Church International, Adentan Central Church Auditorium, Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong emphasised the importance of interceding for all, including those in authority, and cited 1Timothy 2:1-2, stating: “It is not only your right but our duty to pray for and support our leaders, recognising their humanity and the challenges they face”.

The dedication ceremony, held on Sunday February 25, 2024, marked the end of a week-long celebration dubbed: “Gathering in His name: Exhorting one another”.

He highlighted the interconnectedness between political decisions and the lives of citizens, stressing: ” Through prayer, encouragement, and active participation in the political process, believers can contribute to a more just, compassionate, and flourishing society, fulfilling the timeless mandate to love God and love our neighbours as ourselves.”

The Apostle J.J Debrah, CAC Int, Accra North-East Terminal Head, and Rev. Isaac Tetteh, CAC Int, Adentan Circuit Pastor, assisted in unveiling the dedication stone.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong ‘s call for Christian responsibility and civic engagement was supported by Elder Daniel Kwame Ampofo Adjei, Chairman of the organising Committee, who shed more light on the event.

He indicated: “Throughout the week-long celebration, various activities were undertaken to foster community engagement and spiritual growth.”

GNA

