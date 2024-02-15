Keta: Promise Baccah withdraws from presiding member race  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Feb. 15, GNA- Mr Promise Kofi Baccah, the Assembly member of Abutiakope Electoral Area has withdrawn from the Presiding Member (PM) race of the Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region.

He was one of the contenders for the position alongside Mr Wisdom Seade, the Assembly member of Anyako Electoral Area when they both failed to garner two-thirds of the total votes as stipulated by session 17 (3) of the Local Governance Act 936 (2016).

He announced his withdrawal in an official press statement released on Wednesday night saying his decision to step down and allow Mr Seade to go unopposed was in the best interest for local governance.

“Listening to chiefs, colleague Assembly members, opinion leaders, friends, family, religious leaders and the good people of Abutiakope Electoral Area and Keta Municipal, upon deep reflection and several consultations, I have decided to step down for my brother; Mr Wisdom Seade for the position of the PM of the Keta Municipal Assembly,” he said.

Mr Baccah pledged his support for his contender so that together they can build Keta.

After two consecutive elections held on Monday, February 12, following their inauguration, Mr Baccah got 13 votes as 20 for Mr Seade out of the 33-member assembly. The Assembly was made up of 22 elected members, 10 government appointees and the Municipal Chief Executive.

He confirmed his withdrawal to the Ghana News Agency in an interview adding that he had the progress of the Municipal Assembly in mind.

“I think it’s the right thing to do now. What matters most is the progress of Keta and I think that is what we are all fighting for…” Mr Baccah said.

“I urge the public to forget any form of disputation that transpired since Monday and focus on the way forward for a better Keta and entire Anlo.”

I will inform the Electoral Commission appropriately when we reconvene the next time.”

In accordance with the Local Governance Act 936, the Assembly will reconvene within 10 days to re-elect a Presiding Member, which now has Mr Seade as the only candidate.

He would require at least 23 of all members votes to confirm his affirmation.

GNA

