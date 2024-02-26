Jedua-Kese residents cry over poor state of community infrastructure

By Alex Baah Boadi

Jedua-Kese (W/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Residents of Jedua-Kese, a farming community in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region, have expressed concern over the poor state of infrastructure in the community.

Nana Kofi Yeboah II, the community chief, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the area lacked some basic social amenities to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

The roads linking other towns and communities like Agona Amenfi, Ankaasie, Wratrem, Juabo and Jukwaa had become very bad making commuting within those areas difficult, which needed serious repairs, he said.

“When it gets so bad, we normally use communal labour to fix the stretch that links us to Wassa Akropong,” Nana Yeboah.

He said there were some broken down culverts on the stretch and the dust posed serious health hazards to residents.

“The poor nature of the road results in motor accidents, which lead to loss of lives through motor accidents,” he said.

Nana Yeboah said one of the classrooms of the only Junior High School in the community had collapsed with students currently learning in the dilapidated structure.

The situation was negatively affecting teaching and learning, while posing threats to the health of students and teachers, he said.

“Through a self-help project, we are constructing a three-unit classroom block where the District Chief Executive has supported us with 100 bags of cement, and the Member of Parliament also assisting with 50 bags of cement and 20 packets of roofing sheets, but we need extra supports to complete the school block for the students,” the chief said.

The community also lacked a well-resourced health care facility “as the CHIP Compound we have here is at the residence of our former Assembly Member with his family,” he said.

“This does not help to promote quality health care delivery in the community”.

He, therefore, appealed to the Government through the Amenfi Central District Assembly to go to their aid and help to resolve all the infrastructural challenges to improve the living standards of the people.

GNA

