It is mandatory to remove shoes at security screening points – GCAA

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has given a directive for all persons, including passengers, to remove their shoes at the security screening points with immediate effect.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said this directive was in accordance with GCAA’s mandate to oversee the implementation of security measures to safeguard air transport, life and property.

It said Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directives provided thatno

person shall enter a sterile area, or a security restricted area without having his/her person or carry-on baggage, goods or other articles in their possession screened.

It said the GACL wished to solicit the cooperation of the public for a seamless facilitation at all airports.

