Inmate commits suicide in police cells 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Feb.29, GNA – The Volta Regional Police Command Tuesday found an inmate hanged in the Akatsi Police cells.

Simon Doeve, accused of murder, was going through committal at the Akatsi District Court and was remanded to go back to the Court on March 13, 2024, but hanged himself ahead of the court date.

The Police suspect no foul play as the body had no marks of assault.

His body has been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Police brief said Doeve was remanded into Police custody on February 12, 2024, and on the same day, he hanged himself.

Investigation revealed that at about 0350 hours, the counter non-commissioned officer sergeant Gideon Ndsuga visited the cells and detected the accused person was not part of the inmates.

When he enquired, he was told Doeve was in the washroom, only to find him hanged on the fan hook on the ceiling with a duster used for the cleaning of the washroom.

The brief said the family of the deceased was informed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Andrews Boadu Ekumah, the Regional Police Commander.

Afterwards, the family was allowed into the cells to identify him.

GNA

