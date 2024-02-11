I’m all for the improvement of the youth – Independent Candidate

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Bechem (A/R), Feb. 11, GNA – Mr Bernard Agyei Kwakye, an aspiring independent parliamentary candidate for Tano South, says his major mission for the position is to improve the lives of the youth in the constituency and the country in general.

He said he would work in three thematic areas: education, health and job creation, to ensure practical improvement in the living standards of his constituents, especially the youth.

Mr Agyei, a 30-year-old dynamic professional teacher, known in the area as “Bullet”, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bechem in the Ahafo Region.

“My political vision and mission is not NPP/NDC rhetorics, it’s a serious paradigm shift that would make a whole lot of difference in the socio-economic and political development of Tano South Constituency, and the larger Ghanaian society,” he said.

He assured his constituents of his strong motivation as well as being well equipped to face the task ahead if voted for in the 2024 general election.

“With all the resources available to us as a nation and people, it should not be difficult at all to equip the youth with employable skills and make them economically independent, get them off the streets, and save them from social vices like drug abuse, armed robberies, prostitution, hooliganism and the like,” he stated.

Mr Agyei expressed concern over the absence of a health training institution in the Bechem Municipality and promised to provide one, saying; “mark my words, I will make sure Bechem gets a nursing training school, if you vote me as your MP, in the December 2024 polls.”

He appealed to the constituents to bury their differences, unite and rally behind him to realise his dream, stating; “Please, don’t demean my age and financial status.”

“I have all it takes to pull a surprise and make a mark in your general well-being in the constituency and Ghana as a whole.”

GNA

