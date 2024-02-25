Hearts of Oak hit three past RTU in five-star performance 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak began the second round of the Ghana Premier League in blistering fashion as they scored three goals past Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Hamza Issah’s brace and Enock Asubonteng’s solitary strike ensured a comfortable victory for the Phobians, who moved into 9th position on the league table while RTU stayed rock bottom.



Hearts of Oak’s new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, made some changes to his starting lineup, with newly acquired striker Kasim Cisse making his debut as well as Salim Adams, who has returned from his loan spell at FC Cincinnati in the United States of America.



The Phobians began the first half with an offensive counter-press, giving their opponent no time on the ball as they won most of the midfield duels.



The playing style of coach Ouattara was beginning to show on the field of play, with Hearts dominating possession in every department of the game.



The early pressure paid off in the 19th minute after Isaiah delivered a stunning strike past RTU goalkeeper Abdul Rauf.



The Phobians were a delight to watch, with new striker Kasim Cisse looking very lively up front while goalkeeper Richard Attah had little to do in the goal post.



Hearts doubled their lead in the 41st minute after Isaiah headed home from close range after Salifu Ibrahim’s superb cross.



The Phobians maintained their two-goal cushion going into recess.



It was a more balanced affair in the opening minutes of the second half, with both sides trying to establish their grasp on the match.



RTU, despite playing some good football in the second half, struggled to create any chances to trouble Richard Attah in the post.



Hearts of Oak were dealt a huge blow when striker Cisse was stretched off due to injury and was replaced by Enoch Asubonteng.



Enock Asubonteng had an immediate impact as he converted from close range in the 71st minute.



Hearts were certainly in cruise control in the latter stages of the game, and Richard Attah produced some good saves to preserve the clean sheet.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

