Ghana repatriates 165 of its nationals from Libya 

By Godwill Arthur- Mensah

Accra, Feb. 10, GNA-The Ghana Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, in collaboration with-the International Organisation for Migration, started the repatriation of 165 Ghanaian nationals from Libya on Thursday, February 8, 2024, via a chartered flight.

The flight is expected to arrive at Kotoka International Airport at 1500 hours on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ms Munira Karim, Head of Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Information, in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

GNA

