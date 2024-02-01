GBFA appoints Mr. Twum as head of the Black Muscles Management Committee  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 01, GNA -The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has appointed Mr Eric Amoako Twum as the head of the national team (Black Muscles) management committee.

Mr. Twum a health and fitness enthusiast and a businessman had over 25 years of experience in marketing, project management and investment promotion.

He had worked with Millicom Ghana (Tigo), Nestle Ghana, One Africa Media, and United Kingdom-based Telecommunication giants Orange Telecom as their Brand Manager.

He served as a Deputy Chief Executive officer at the Ghana Export Promote Authority.

Mr. Twum also served as a government spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and a communications specialist and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He holds an MA in Marketing Management from Birmingham University.

He and his team are mandated to ensure Ghana’s (the Black Muscles) smooth participation in international and local bodybuilding competitions.

