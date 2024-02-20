France Ambassador applauds Ghana’s commitment to providing reliable power to Northern Region  

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Feb. 20, GNA – Mr Jules Armand Aniambossou, the Ambassador of France to Ghana, has toured the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) Adubiliyili Substation in Tamale to engage with the facility managers and assess their performance.

The 330/161kV Adubiliyili Substation serves the entire city and allows for export of about 200MW of power to neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The facility was constructed in 2019 as part of the 330kV Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission Line Project, funded by the Government of France through the Agence Française de Developpement (AFD), with support from the European Union (EU) to the tune of 173.9 million dollars.

Mr Aniambossou said: “France and the EU Delegation have worked closely with GRIDCo for many years on the Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission Line, and we can appreciate the results here today.”

“I am impressed by Ghana’s long-term commitment to ensuring a reliable and efficient power network for the Northern Region.”

He said the investment was the largest that France had made in Ghana adding that the project was special and important as it benefited Ghanaians and Burkinabe.

He expressed delight that through Ghana, France was able to provide electricity to Burkina Faso.

Mr Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, the Chief Executive of GRIDCo, said the Company was proud of its pioneering and impactful role in the country’s power sector in ensuring the reliable transmission of electricity across the country, which was strengthened with external collaborations and expertise.

He said: “The 330/161kV Adubiliyili Substation is a critical infrastructure component, which has significantly improved power supply reliability and enhanced GRIDCo’s ability to export power to Burkina Faso.”

“This strategic partnership with France through AFD and the EU has positioned GRIDCo to deliver critical energy projects to improve efficiency and ensure a robust national grid.”

Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, the Board Chairman of GRIDCo, expressed gratitude to the French Government and the EU for supporting the project, which had positively enhanced power delivery to the north of the country and beyond.

Mr Daniel Boateng, a staff of the Ministry of Energy, who represented the Ministry, expressed gratitude to France for the support to Ghana’s power sector.

