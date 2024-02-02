Former President Mahama pledges to investigate standoff between ECG and Krobos

By Kamal Ahmed

Agormanya (E/R), Feb 02, GNA – Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his commitment to deal with the standoff between the Krobo people and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In 2022, there was a disagreement between the people of Yilo and Manya Krob and the ECG regarding electricity metering system and installation.

This resulted in a confrontation, and the power distribution company disconnected the energy supply to the communities for weeks.

The unfortunate situation ended in the tragic loss of one person and multiple injuries among the residents, prompting the government and religious leaders to step in and find a resolution.

However, despite their efforts, the situation was at a standstill.

Addressing the concerns of fishermen, transport operators, dressmakers, farmers, and other individuals at Saint Martin’s Parish Hall in Agormanya during his tour of the Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama reassured that the next NDC government would thoroughly examine the issue and work towards a permanent resolution.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the incident and pledged to thoroughly investigate it if elected later this year, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and the families of the victims and surviving victims receive proper compensation.

According to him, the NDC has repeatedly urged the governing New Patriotic Party to provide compensation to the victims and their families, but their requests have been ignored, leaving the families of the injured individuals in a state of distress.

The former President’s tour covered his visits to Anum Palace, a courtesy call to Koforidua Zongo Chiefs, and a durbar with transport unions and traders in Agormenya.

He also addressed a town hall meeting of professional bodies in the New Juaben South Constituency as well as students and stakeholders at the Asokore SDA Training College in the New Juaben North Constituency.

He had a breakfast meeting with the clergy at the Koforidua Eastern Premier Hotel and paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Kukurantumi.

Mr. Mahama connected with local farmers at Ahumanhumasu Pentecost Church and held an engagement ceremony at Nsutam Community Centre.

He wrapped up his tour with a rally and roundtable discussion with party executives.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

