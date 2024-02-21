Final funeral rites of Sunyani King to commence March 11

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – The final funeral rites of Sunyani King, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, will commence March 11, the Sunyani Traditional Council has said.

The late King was the Omanhene of Sunyani Traditional Area.

His passing was announced July last year by Nana Kwasi Apraku, the ‘Apomasu’ god fetish priest of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality.

In a press conference held on February 20, at the Old Sunyani Palace, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio II, Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, said there would be a ban on drumming and noise making from March 11 to April 09.

He said the attire for the period would be black, red or red and black.

The final funeral week would start from Monday, April 1 and end Sunday 7.

A statement signed by Nana Osei Kyere Twie Duako, Dompemhene of Sunyani Traditional Area and Chairman, Funeral Planning Committee, said there would be no social gathering, funerals, and one-week observance, amongst others during the period.

It said there would be general cleaning on Saturday, March 23, where all streets and frontages of houses would be cleaned and paintings done.

“There would be no fixing of new posters, bill boards within the period of the ban with the exception of the Late Omanhene’s bill boards and posters,” the statement said.

The statement said households in storey buildings would pay Gh¢ 100, and normal households, Gh¢ 50 towards the funeral.

Stores would make voluntary contribution.

Big, medium and small churches would pay Gh¢ 1, 000; Gh¢ 500 and Gh¢ 300 respectively, with institutions and companies paying Gh¢ 3, 000.

“The Traditional Council would be receiving gifts from March 12-15 at the Old Palace, Area One, Sunyani. Nananom, passionately urge the public to duly observe all the protocols for a befitting farewell for our late Omanhene,” the statement said.

GNA

