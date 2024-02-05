FIFA unveils match schedules for 2026 World Cup 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA – Football’s governing body, FIFA, has revealed that the 2026 World Cup final will be held in New York, New Jersey, while Mexico City will host the historic opening match.

The 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA from Thursday, June 11, 2026, to Sunday, July 19, 2026, would witness 48 teams vie for the coveted World Cup trophy.

Each of the three host countries would play their three group-stage matches on home soil, with Canada kicking off their campaign in Toronto on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The United States would begin their journey on the same day in Los Angeles, while Mexico will play at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico, and the USA. From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York, New Jersey players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament”.

“I would like to thank our three host countries and 16 Host Cities for the unwavering commitment to staging a FIFA World Cup that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy.”

FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said: “The FIFA World Cup 26 will be a watershed moment and one that will trigger massive football development in our region and worldwide. While each Host City is unique, they all have something in common – they are passionate about football and cannot wait to welcome the world in June and July 2026.”

According to FIFA, the tournament’s innovative match schedule would minimise travel for teams and fans alike, while the number of rest days between fixtures will be maximised.

Match pairings and kick-off times would be confirmed following the Final Draw for FIFA World Cup 26, which is expected to take place towards the end of 2025.

GNA

