Fidelity Bank donates over GHS20,000 on National Chocolate Day. 

Accra, Feb 20, GNA- Fidelity Bank, through its customer experience team, has embarked on philanthropic initiatives to mark the National Chocolate Day celebration.

The initiatives included the donation of GHS 10,000 and two boxes of locally made chocolates to the New Horizon School, a special event honouring mothers of children with disabilities and a generous contribution to Cosmos Centre for Children with Special Needs.

The bank also marked the day at the Cosmos Centre for Children with Special Needs in Dormaa Ahenkro, where a donation of items valued at GHS 10,000 was made to support efforts of providing specialised care for children with special needs.

These initiatives highlighted the Bank’s longstanding commitment to inclusivity, empowering the less fortunate, and community development.

Speaking at the New Horizon school, Madam Comfort Amoo, Head, Customer Experience, said, the donation demonstrated Fidelity Bank’s longstanding commitment to inclusion, empowering the less fortunate, and community development.

“Building an inclusive future where everyone has access to opportunity, regardless of ability, is a core value at Fidelity Bank.

“Our enduring support for New Horizon exemplifies our commitment to this principle. The interactions and conversations we share with the students here are truly enriching, reminding us to return each year and offer our love and support,” she said.

She noted that the National Chocolate Day and the month of love presented the perfect opportunity to share those moments with the New Horizon family.

Jocelyn Adoboe, Deputy Principal (Academic Section) of New Horizon Special School, expressed gratitude to the bank for its continuous support.

“From supporting us through challenging times to offering this generous donation, Fidelity Bank truly embodies the spirit of partnership. This combination of essential materials and the engaging chocolate experience perfectly represents ‘learning through joy.’

Beyond chocolate delights, Fidelity Bank’s Accra Sector recognized the remarkable resilience of mothers raising children with disabilities. A special luncheon and donation event held at the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) offered the women a moment of respite, connection, and support.

Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, commended the bank for its commitment to inclusivity and urged further engagement with issues affecting children with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Majorie Quansah, Corporate Social Responsibility Co-Ordinator of the bank, said the National Chocolate Day presented an opportunity to “spread kindness and make a positive impact in the Ghanaian communities.”

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe in using such occasions to create meaningful connections.

“Through our various initiatives, like those at New Horizon School and Cosmos Centre for Children with Special Needs, we aim to brighten lives and empower individuals. We are proud to contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate society,” she said

GNA

