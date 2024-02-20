Afghan gov’t allows girls to enroll in state-owned medical institutes

KABUL, Feb. 20 (Xinhua/GNA) — The Afghan caretaker government, has allowed girls graduating from 12th grade to get admission to state-owned medical institutes, state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday.

“The enrolment of girls who graduated from 12th grade has started in state-run medical institutes in Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Wardak, Ghazni, Paktika, Logar, Khost, Badakhshan, Paktia and Bamyan provinces,” the media outlet reported, without giving further details.

Since the Afghan caretaker government took over power following the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces in August 2021, girls from 7th grade and above cannot attend classes until further notice.

GNA

