FAO Ghana’s Soybean Development Project celebrated on World Pulse Day

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The World has celebrated World Pulse Day on February 10 with a focus on Ghana’s remarkable strides in agricultural development, specifically through the innovative Soybean Development Project.

The project is led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Ghana jointly with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The initiative, funded by the Japanese embassy in Ghana, had garnered support from key stakeholders, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of Ghana’s agricultural landscape.

A statement issued in Accra by the FAO said pulses, a diverse group of crops commonly referred to as legumes, occupy a pivotal role within the agricultural sector.

Mr Arslen Bounemra, the FAO Country Representative, said the significance of these crops extended beyond their botanical diversity.

Notably, soybeans, a key member of the pulse family, are recognized for their dual utility, they can be sold in the market and serve as a valuable source of nutrition for consumption.

This dual functionality not only contributes to farmers’ ability to sustain household food security but also plays a crucial role in fostering economic stability within the community.

The Support to Soybean Development in Ghana Project centred on cultivating soybeans in Northern Ghana aims to fortify smallholder farmers’ resilience, enhance food security and nutrition, and improve livelihoods.

The initiative utilizes green production technologies, strategic processing, and innovative marketing approaches, positioning it as a catalyst for positive change in the agricultural sector.

Notably, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has played an integral role in shaping the project.

Through the Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (PPMED), the Directorate of Crop Services (DCS), the Women in Agricultural Development Directorate (WIAD) and the Directorate of Agriculture Extension Services, MoFA provides essential inputs into the project’s concept and specific activities.

The project aligns with the government’s broader initiative of Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs phase two (PFJ 2.0) which seeks to transform agriculture value chains for economic development.

Additionally, the project receives technical support from private and civil society organisations such as Degas Africa, Yedent Agro Group of Companies, and Koko Plus Foundation.

By incorporating these private and civil society organizations into the project, FAO Ghana is fostering a collaborative model that leverages the strengths of various stakeholders.

This collective effort reinforces the Soybean Development Project’s potential to not only transform the agricultural landscape but also to bring about positive changes in nutrition, the environment, and the overall well-being of the communities it serves.

FAO Ghana’s approach to the project is anchored by its strategic framework.

It aims for a harmonious intersection of better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and ultimately, a better life leaving no one behind for the communities involved.

Sustainable production practices are designed not only to enhance yields but also to ensure the longevity and health of the environment in which soybeans are cultivated.

Post-harvesting processing adds value to the soybeans, creating opportunities for economic growth and stability.

As the world celebrates World Pulse Day, it’s a moment to celebrate the dedication and collaborative spirit of FAO Ghana and its partners.

Through their collective efforts, they are paving the way for a more sustainable and nourished future, harnessing the transformative power of soybeans to drive positive change in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The Support to Soybean Development in Ghana Project stands as a testament to the potential of pulses, showcasing their multifaceted impact on agriculture, nutrition, and environmental sustainability.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

