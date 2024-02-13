SSNIT supports pensioners’ healthcare with GHC1million

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has presented a cheque for GHS 1 million to the National Pensioners Association’s (NPA) medical scheme.

The contribution is in fulfilment of a commitment by SSNIT’s management made in 2017 to prioritise the well-being of pensioners under the SSNIT Scheme in the country.

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General of SSNIT, speaking at the ceremony in Accra, reaffirmed the Trust’s support for the activities and welfare of the Association.

The commitment, he stressed, demonstrated the Trust’s dedication to fulfilling its social responsibility towards all retirees under the SSNIT Scheme who had contributed to the nation’s workforce during their active years.

He said the Trust in 2023 paid GHS 5.4 billion as pension benefits and targeted to pay over GHS 7 billion in 2024.

He said the Trust in 2018 and 2019, presented amounts of GHS300,000 and GHS500,000, respectively, to support the Pensioners Medical Scheme.

“Also in 2021, the NPA received a brand-new Toyota Hilux double cabin pickup vehicle from SSNIT to address their transportation challenges,” he said.

The Director-General said the Trust had renovated and provided office spaces to the Association for their meetings and activities.

Mr Stephen Boakye, the General Secretary of the NPA, expressed appreciation to the management of SSNIT for its continuous support of the Association’s medical scheme.

He said the donation was timely since it would cater for illnesses that were not covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme, describing the gesture as a ” merciful donation.”

Mr Confidence Kofi Adjayi, a retiree, said the Scheme had covered his medical expenses, particularly eye care.

The PMS was established in September 2014, to serve as a critical support system for members’ healthcare,covering ailments such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, amputation, among others.

As of December 31, 2023, a total of 3,778 pensioners had benefited from the PMS.

The Trust is a statutory public institution charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008, Act 766 (as amended by Act 883) with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme.

The SSNIT Pension Scheme has an active membership of over 1.9 million contributors.

The highest earner receives GHS 186,777.58 per month, while the lowest-earning new pensioner gets GHS 300.00.

