Volta NDC presents Kpando PC to Akpini Traditional Council 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Kpando (V/R), Feb. 20, GNA – The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented Mr Sebastian Deh, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Kpando Constituency to the Akpinifia and the Akpini Traditional Council in Kpando.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Regional Chairman and Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary led the delegation.

“This gesture is the first of planned activities towards ensuring that the NDC continues to endear itself to the people of Kpando towards the 2024 elections.”

Mr Agbavitor noted that Kpando Constituency had produced notable individuals that served the Party in different capacities including Mr Prosper Bani, a former Chief of Staff hence was dear to the Party.

He said Mr Deh’s significant roles played as an Executive Director of COTVET in bringing development to Kpando served as a testament of his abilities to lead the NDC in the Constituency.

Akpinifia Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of Kpando, advised the Party to ensure unity of purpose in its dealings.

He also urged the Party to communicate its policies to everyone’s understanding for better outcomes.

Mr Sebastian Deh, the Parliamentary Candidate, expressed gratitude to the Party leadership and members for the honour done him.

He said he was determined to perform the duty handed him with truth and unity to the development of Kpando.

Mr Deh called on the chiefs and elders to provide the needed support and guidance to enable him to discharge his duties when he represented the people in the next parliament of Ghana.

Other party members present included the Regional Vice Chairman Divine Dzahini, Deputy Regional Women Organizer Anne Awo Galley, Constituency Executives led by Mr Godfred Agbeteti, a former Constituency Chairman, Mr Killian Donkor and Mr Emmanuel Akoto.

