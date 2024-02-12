Effia-Kwesimintsin Municipal Assembly gets new Presiding Member

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia (W/R), Feb. 12, GNA – Mr Philip Evans Nyarko, the Assembly member for the Effia Electoral Area, has been elected as the new Presiding Member for the Effia-Kwesimintsin Municipal Assembly and sworn into office on Monday.

Mr. Nyarko went unopposed and polled 19 votes of the 23 total votes cast in the December 19 district level elections to replace Mr John Davies, the former Presiding Member.

The new assembly was inaugurated by Dr Clifford Braimah, the Managing Director of Ghana Water Company, who stood in for President Nana Addo Danqkwa Akufo-Addo, and cautioned the members to work in line with their mandate of directing, planning, and finding resources for socio-economic development.

“As assemblies, you do not have to look to Accra for basic public services; work hard and find innovative means of letting local resources transform the lives of the people,” he added.

Dr Braimah encouraged the assembly members to learn the laws governing their mandate and work accordingly to ensure effective decentralisation.

Mr Kojo Acquah, the Municipal Chief Executive, urged the assembly members to work hand in hand with their electoral members to improve communal living and sanitation.

He said the Government would not relent in supporting the various electoral areas to realise their local socio-economic aspirations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

